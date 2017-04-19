An alumna of The Bachelor is documenting her recovery from a preventative double-mastectomy on Instagram in a series of powerful posts. Lesley Murphy, who tried for Sean Lowe's affections on season 17 of The Bachelor in 2013, announced in March that she was opting to go forward with the surgery after she tested positive for the BRCA2 gene mutation, which indicates that the 29-year-old has a higher-than-average risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer. (It is related to the BRCA1 gene mutation that spurred Angelina Jolie to have the same surgery.)
Since the procedure on April 11, the travel blogger has been sharing candid updates on her recovery paired with striking photos. A picture she posted this week (on the next slide) shows Murphy wearing her "Sunday best," an unbuttoned shirt with her hair covering her mastectomy wounds. The former D.C. lobbyist explained that pulling on the button-down was all she "could manage to put on today with limited arm movements."
She continued, thanking her mom for taking care of her while her mobility is limited. "My mom washed and dried my hair today. She dresses me in the mornings. She also measures my drains twice daily which are the tubes you see coming out of my lovely red apron I never take off. She's the freaking best. She slept in my hospital room and bed at home for the first few nights, helping me in and out of bed and giving me meds at horrid hours to control the pain."
