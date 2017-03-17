Story from Entertainment News

This Former Bachelor Contestant Is Documenting Her Double Mastectomy On Instagram

Suzannah Weiss
Lesley Murphy, the former D.C. lobbyist who competed on Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor, announced on March 8 that she's getting a double mastectomy, Us Weekly reports.
After testing positive for BRCA2 — a gene that increases your chances of getting breast cancer and ovarian cancer — she decided to be proactive about her health.
Murphy's mom's history with breast cancer also factored into the decision, as she explained in an Instagram video. "My mom had breast cancer three years ago this month and she is a badass, and I hope to grow up to be like her," she said. "And this is me trying. So I think the right move is just to take care of it right now and do the double mastectomy. I’m 29. It sounds young, but I’m not getting any younger."
She promised to keep us updated about the process. "In the interim, I'll be celebrating boobs, knowledge, taking action, and my breast cancer surviving mother today," she added.

I've been thinking on what message to put out there about power, courage, and love and then it hit me... #InternationalWomensDay is the perfect time to share what I've been up to the past few weeks. It has nothing to do with exciting new destinations or more stamps in my passport. A couple of weeks ago I found out I'm BRCA2 positive, which means I'm at a high risk for breast and ovarian cancer one day. Buzzzz kill. I know. But it's true what they say - knowledge is power. I'm left with a few options and have decided that preventative surgery is what I want over various screenings multiple times a year. A double mastectomy at 2freaking9. Wtf?! Yep, it's happening. In no way am I looking for pity through this story. I've wanted to share the news since the beginning simply to be an advocate for early screenings, detections and girl power??Bear with the choppy edits/audio. Day 2 video is coming (reconstruction/plastics, exciting stuff!) but in the interim, I'll be celebrating boobs, knowledge, taking action, and my breast cancer surviving mother today?PS if you see dirt on my forehead, I shot this on Ash Wednesday?

Then, she posted a video of herself at the doctor's office, where she discussed the surgery with a doctor and got a mammogram, MRI, and ultrasound to make sure she didn't have cancer. Thankfully, she didn't. She also took the opportunity to pose and twirl in her hospital gown, and her positive attitude is infectious.
"It feels SO good to have a support system like y'all, and I love how a platform like @instagram brings people together who've gone through similar circumstances," she wrote. "You say I'm inspiring, but the stories told in my comment section inspired me just the same and reconfirmed my decision to move forward with everything."
Her surgery is scheduled for April 11.

Day 2 was filled with plastic surgery discussions plus a mammogram, ultrasound and MRI in order to rule out any existing cancer or other problems before surgery (I'm cancer free!). I haven't spent much time in hospitals, so a long day like this gave me so much appreciation for those who must endure many minutes, hours and days inside their walls. As you can tell, I made it as much "fun" as I possibly could. Also, I can't tell you how much I appreciate everyone's messages on my video from yesterday. It feels SO good to have a support system like y'all, and I love how a platform like @instagram brings people together who've gone through similar circumstances. You say I'm inspiring, but the stories told in my comment section inspired me just the same and reconfirmed my decision to move forward with everything. A surgery date of April 11th is in the books! Until then, I have a month packed full of adventures overseas!?✈️

