I've been thinking on what message to put out there about power, courage, and love and then it hit me... #InternationalWomensDay is the perfect time to share what I've been up to the past few weeks. It has nothing to do with exciting new destinations or more stamps in my passport. A couple of weeks ago I found out I'm BRCA2 positive, which means I'm at a high risk for breast and ovarian cancer one day. Buzzzz kill. I know. But it's true what they say - knowledge is power. I'm left with a few options and have decided that preventative surgery is what I want over various screenings multiple times a year. A double mastectomy at 2freaking9. Wtf?! Yep, it's happening. In no way am I looking for pity through this story. I've wanted to share the news since the beginning simply to be an advocate for early screenings, detections and girl power??Bear with the choppy edits/audio. Day 2 video is coming (reconstruction/plastics, exciting stuff!) but in the interim, I'll be celebrating boobs, knowledge, taking action, and my breast cancer surviving mother today?PS if you see dirt on my forehead, I shot this on Ash Wednesday?
Day 2 was filled with plastic surgery discussions plus a mammogram, ultrasound and MRI in order to rule out any existing cancer or other problems before surgery (I'm cancer free!). I haven't spent much time in hospitals, so a long day like this gave me so much appreciation for those who must endure many minutes, hours and days inside their walls. As you can tell, I made it as much "fun" as I possibly could. Also, I can't tell you how much I appreciate everyone's messages on my video from yesterday. It feels SO good to have a support system like y'all, and I love how a platform like @instagram brings people together who've gone through similar circumstances. You say I'm inspiring, but the stories told in my comment section inspired me just the same and reconfirmed my decision to move forward with everything. A surgery date of April 11th is in the books! Until then, I have a month packed full of adventures overseas!?✈️