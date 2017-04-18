Blake Lively Gets Depressed When She Googles Herself

She may have the cutest kids (daughters James, 2, and Ines, 7 months), sweetest husband (Ryan Reynolds), and most glorious mane of blonde hair (no explanation needed) we've ever seen. But that doesn't mean that Blake Lively is immune to the crippling effects criticism can have on your self-esteem. In fact, the actress finds the act of googling herself to be downright depressing.
In a behind-the-scenes video of her Variety cover photo-shoot, Lively spills some lesser known facts about herself, including her search habits. When the question of whether she googles herself came up, the 29-year-old got brutally honest. "I have before, and it's just ended in full depression," Lively admitted. "So I think it's a good rule of thumb not to google yourself, because the internet is not nice." She's right — no matter who you are, there are trolls in every corner of the web waiting to pounce.
Lively also shares fun details like her favorite Instagram account to stalk, the Disney character she'd most like to play onscreen, and whether she's afraid of sharks after filming last summer's The Shallows. (Click ahead to watch the video in full.)
The star's Variety cover is for the magazine's "Power of Women NY" issue. Lively and six other powerful women in Hollywood — Jessica Chastain, Chelsea Clinton, Gayle King, Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, and vice-chairwoman of CBS and Viacom Shari Redstone — are spotlighted for the causes they're fighting for, from the wage gap to health care. Lively is invested in seeing the end of child pornography. The actress is working with the Child Rescue Coalition to fight the proliferation of the illegal content.