What was the impetus for launching Asche?

"Asche came to fruition in January 2014 after a very fragrant Christmas mass with my family. There I was, sitting in mass; I opened my vintage Chanel bag at the offering, and my mother looked over wide-eyed as the whole pew was smacked in the face with potent cannabis fragrance. There hadn't been joints in my bag for a week, so I was shocked and had to do something about it! I didn't want to damage my vintage bags any longer, and I also didn't want to smell like half-smoked J's anymore. After endless research on smell-proof, odorless bags, the only thing that came up was a plastic turkey baster bag or plastic and Velcro bags called 'd-bags' — better than the Tulum souvenir bag I had been using, but far from chic. So, I enlisted a friend that was designing for major designers to help me with a pattern, and I started researching durable, functional fabrics. We started having samples made and giving them to friends — and my dealer to wear-test."