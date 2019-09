Maxine Waters: Democracy Champion By Day, Fashion Icon By Night

Watching the election pan out the way it did was hard for those of us that wanted Hillary Clinton for president. And though we may be bereft of daily HRC cameos — save for her occasional walks in the woods with Bill — we're very grateful these days for Congresswoman Maxine Waters . Or, as the Internet has aptly named her, Auntie Maxine (as for that nickname, she " loves it ," by the way). But, as FBI Director James Comey learned , if you get too close to Madame Maxine, you might get burned. So don't be a James Comey.