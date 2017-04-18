Victoria Beckham Wears Supreme x Louis Vuitton, In Case There Were Any Doubts That She's A Style Icon
Clearly, the love for Supreme runs deep in the Beckham household. First, Cruz showed off his fresh-off-the-runway hoodie from the Louis Vuitton collaboration on Instagram when the collaboration was first announced. But mummy wasn't about to let the kids hog all the merch — this a Supreme collaboration we're talking about, people. So, Victoria Beckham was spotted at LAX yesterday, on the most special occasion of all (a.k.a. her birthday) wearing what any good, style-conscious hypebeast would: wide-leg trousers and a yet-to-be-released LV x Supreme T-shirt. Naturally.
The designer joins the ranks of the fashion elite that the Supreme x Louis Vuitton has deemed worthy of getting first dibs on the threads. The collab is set to launch this summer. (The rumored drop date is July 17, if you want to mark your calendars immediately.) Now, she can match with the likes of Carine Roitfeld and Travis Scott, who both wore the same tee to the menswear show where the collaboration debuted. The merch fits in quite smoothly with her go-to travel outfit, which is comprised of an oversized clutch and floor-skimming pants. Because Posh isn't about to show up at LAX in leggings and a rolling bag, obviously.
Maybe Beckham was drawn to the idea of a collaboration, just coming off of her hit pair-up with Target. Maybe she didn't want Cruz to have all the monogrammed fun under her roof — which, totally fair. Or, maybe — just maybe — she's testing the waters for her own alliance with the cult-followed streetwear brand. Just imagine the industry-wide freak-out that a Victoria Beckham for Supreme collaboration would cause...
