Once we got over the requisite envy for having had the opportunity to pre-shop the collaboration, we acknowledged that the chosen few of Hollywood who have been spotted wearing Victoria Beckham for Target actually offer some welcome guidance for picking out and styling pieces from the collection. Camilla Belle may have preferred to wear the matching blouse-and-trouser combo as intended, for instance, but Naomie Harris used the minimalist romper as a building block for a business-super-casual outfit; Jessica Alba, meanwhile, offered the most easily-consumable of #OOTD inspiration by tucking in a bee-printed button-down into pair of high-waisted jeans.