The wait for a Target collaboration to actually drop can be excruciating: We get the designer reveal and then have to wait months for a peek at the result of the pair-up — and then another few weeks for a full lookbook, and then another handful until we can actually shop. We may be used to it at this point, but it doesn’t get any easier year after year, especially when the end-game is wallet-friendly Victoria Beckham dresses. But as we gear up for the Sunday morning debut (which assures that we’ll actually get to brunch on time), we must finalize the game plan for what we’ll actually be gunning for at Target stores and online. Sure, the models very convincingly sold the gingham sets and drop-waist skirts to us in the campaign — but what will Victoria Beckham for Target actually look like IRL? Well, look no further than some of the celebrities that have already gotten their hands on some of the much-anticipated looks.