The wait for a Target collaboration to actually drop can be excruciating: We get the designer reveal and then have to wait months for a peek at the result of the pair-up — and then another few weeks for a full lookbook, and then another handful until we can actually shop. We may be used to it at this point, but it doesn’t get any easier year after year, especially when the end-game is wallet-friendly Victoria Beckham dresses. But as we gear up for the Sunday morning debut (which assures that we’ll actually get to brunch on time), we must finalize the game plan for what we’ll actually be gunning for at Target stores and online. Sure, the models very convincingly sold the gingham sets and drop-waist skirts to us in the campaign — but what will Victoria Beckham for Target actually look like IRL? Well, look no further than some of the celebrities that have already gotten their hands on some of the much-anticipated looks.
Once we got over the requisite envy for having had the opportunity to pre-shop the collaboration, we acknowledged that the chosen few of Hollywood who have been spotted wearing Victoria Beckham for Target actually offer some welcome guidance for picking out and styling pieces from the collection. Camilla Belle may have preferred to wear the matching blouse-and-trouser combo as intended, for instance, but Naomie Harris used the minimalist romper as a building block for a business-super-casual outfit; Jessica Alba, meanwhile, offered the most easily-consumable of #OOTD inspiration by tucking in a bee-printed button-down into pair of high-waisted jeans.
Allow yourself to get even more hyped up for Victoria Beckham for Target before it drops on April 9. We’re sure Zoe Saldana wouldn’t mind if you copied her outfit, anyway.
Correction: This story previously included an image of blogger Chriselle Lim wearing a dress that wasn't a part of the Victoria Beckham for Target collection. It has since been amended.