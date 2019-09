Victoria Beckham Wears Supreme x Louis Vuitton, In Case There Were Any Doubts That She's A Style Icon

The designer joins the ranks of the fashion elite that the Supreme x Louis Vuitton has deemed worthy of getting first dibs on the threads. The collab is set to launch this summer. (The rumoured drop date is July 17, if you want to mark your calendars immediately.) Now, she can match with the likes of Carine Roitfeld and Travis Scott, who both wore the same tee to the menswear show where the collaboration debuted. The merch fits in quite smoothly with her go-to travel outfit, which is comprised of an oversized clutch and floor-skimming pants. Because Posh isn't about to show up at LAX in leggings and a rolling bag, obviously.