Here's Your New Kimye Family Photo

Not only was yesterday a big weekend for Jesus — it was pretty rad for Yeezus, too.
Kanye West has resurfaced on wife Kim Kardashian's Instagram, looking every inch the doting family man. The rapper, who has been lying relatively low since his hospitalization for exhaustion last November, celebrated Easter weekend in the best way possible: rocking a giant Easter Bunny costume and letting kids torture him. (He did the Easter Bunny thing last year, with Kylie Jenner's then-boyfriend Tyga serving as a similarly cotton-tailed sidekick.)
Kardashian shared a photo of "Dadye" being pawed at by daughter North West (still rocking her Princess Jasmine costume from Halloween, we see) and niece Penelope Disick along with other pint-sized family friends.
The reality star also managed to steal a moment with her lapine lover.
The family spent the holiday in the company of Kourtney Kardashian and her three children as well as pals John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who had just celebrated daughter Luna's first birthday on April 14.
And because this fam never misses an opportunity to coordinate their outfits for the camera, they all posed for a new family portrait. Kardashian opted for a champagne-hued slip dress, 4-year-old North and 1-year-old Saint rocked matching white duds, and Dadye bucked the trend with dark jeans and a jacket. Nice try, but the best-dressed title still goes to North, who donned a choker, fuzzy blush-pink slippers, and chic wire bunny ears. Will this all be available from the Kimye kids' line, and can we please get a hook-up on some grown-up sizing in time for next Easter?
There might be another addition to this brood. Recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have shown Kim expressing her desire for a third child. A surgery on her uterus was ultimately unsuccessful, but she hasn't ruled out the possibility of surrogacy.
