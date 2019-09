If you keep an eye on street style slideshows and Fashion Week seating charts, odds are you're familiar with Irina Lakicevic — or at least, her always-on-point wardrobe. What you might not know about the Serbian-born, Norway-based fashion consultant and editor-in-chief of MINT Journal, though, is that she's more than just an industry favorite with an ever-growing Instagram following (currently at 46,000 and counting): She also happens to be a professional dentist, with no desire to give up her career to focus just on fashion any time soon.