If you keep an eye on street style slideshows and Fashion Week seating charts, odds are you're familiar with Irina Lakicevic — or at least, her always-on-point wardrobe. What you might not know about the Serbian-born, Norway-based fashion consultant and editor-in-chief of MINT Journal, though, is that she's more than just an industry favorite with an ever-growing Instagram following (currently at 46,000 and counting): She also happens to be a professional dentist, with no desire to give up her career to focus just on fashion any time soon.
When she's away from her home in Bergen, though, street style photographers document her every move as she masterfully mixes brands like Ganni and J.W. Anderson (she considers the designer as a close friend) with Vetements and Céline. We may not be able to afford everything she wears, but she's always down to pass on her styling tricks and tips.
Ahead, we sat down with Lakicevic for a masterclass in how to dress for spring 2017 like a bona fide Fashion Month star. Click on to find out how to embrace this season's most popular trends, even if you don't have a Balenciaga jacket on-hand.