If you keep a keen eye on street style galleries and are one of the first to spot an emerging fashion star on Instagram and on the front row at shows, chances are you're already familiar with Irina Lakicevic and her killer wardrobe. The Serbian-born, Bergen-based fashion consultant and blogger turned Editor-in-Chief of MINT Journal , is more than just another pretty girl with creative style and an ever-growing following (current count is 46k). Lakicevic is also a professional dentist, with no desire to give up dentistry to focus solely on fashion any time soon.