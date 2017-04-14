If you keep a keen eye on street style galleries and are one of the first to spot an emerging fashion star on Instagram and on the front row at shows, chances are you're already familiar with Irina Lakicevic and her killer wardrobe. The Serbian-born, Bergen-based fashion consultant and blogger turned Editor-in-Chief of MINT Journal, is more than just another pretty girl with creative style and an ever-growing following (current count is 46k). Lakicevic is also a professional dentist, with no desire to give up dentistry to focus solely on fashion any time soon.
However, don't expect to see Lakicevic in her dentist's uniform (though she does have a penchant for all white, but more on that later). Instead, when she's away from her home in Norway, being constantly snapped by street style photographers between London and Paris, Lakicevic masterfully mixes brands like Ganni and Gucci with J.W.Anderson (a close friend) Prada, Vetements and Céline. And if you can't afford the luxury labels Lakicevic wears so well, she's worth a follow for the daily lessons in layering alone, interspersed with beautiful images of photography and art.
Ahead Irina talks us through her favourite SS17 trends and offers a masterclass in how to wear them this spring.