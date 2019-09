Reminder: Demi Lovato Doesn't Have A Thigh Gap, Is Still Beautiful

This is all very characteristic for Lovato — she's made a point of promoting body positivity throughout her career. Her last album, released in 2015, was titled Confident. This is the same album that gifted us a title track which posed the pressing question, "What's wrong with being confident?" Song lyrics aside, Lovato isn't shy about discussing her journey toward mental and physical health in public. In fact, this year the 24-year-old earned the Artistic Award of Courage for her work in mental health advocacy . At 18, Lovato struggled with both bulimia and addiction, as she recounted to American Way . At present, she's five years sober , and enjoying some beach time, free of thigh-gap worries. And, hopefully, she's working on more body-confident anthems that we can sing in the shower.