Reminder: Demi Lovato Doesn't Have A Thigh Gap, Is Still Beautiful

For something that amounts to a wee bit of negative space between the legs, the thigh gap certainly gets a lot of press. In fact, it even has its own jewelry, little between-the-legs decorations for people who have the room to spare. Ostensibly, the "thigh gap" is highly coveted. Don't we all want tidy little windows between our legs so that, I don't know, butterflies can have safe passage in case of tornadoes? Really, though, the thigh gap is a nasty consequence of society's strict beauty standards, and the more we can knock it, the better.
Demi Lovato has always been very good at this. In April of 2015, the body-positive singer celebrated her adjacent thighs with an Instagram post, adding, "Phuckkk yo thigh gap." She was slightly more verbose on the subject in February of 2015; she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a bikini: "Regardless of what society tells you these days... You don't have to have a thigh gap to be beautiful. It is possible to love your body the way it is."
In 2017, her message is the same. Lovato shared an image of her legs — of the nonexistent gap, if you will — at the beach Thursday, adding. "I don't have a thigh gap and I'm still beautiful the way I am."
As Us Weekly points out, Lovato has also discussed the notorious gap on Entertainment Tonight. "If you have [ a thigh gap] naturally, then great, embrace what you have. But, if you don't have one naturally, you don't have to starve yourself or engage in unhealthy behaviors — if you don't have a thigh gap naturally, it doesn't mean you aren’t beautiful," she explained.
This is all very characteristic for Lovato — she's made a point of promoting body positivity throughout her career. Her last album, released in 2015, was titled Confident. This is the same album that gifted us a title track which posed the pressing question, "What's wrong with being confident?" Song lyrics aside, Lovato isn't shy about discussing her journey toward mental and physical health in public. In fact, this year the 24-year-old earned the Artistic Award of Courage for her work in mental health advocacy. At 18, Lovato struggled with both bulimia and addiction, as she recounted to American Way. At present, she's five years sober, and enjoying some beach time, free of thigh-gap worries. And, hopefully, she's working on more body-confident anthems that we can sing in the shower.
