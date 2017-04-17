Why Do Young Jews Embrace Off-Color Jewish T-Shirts?

"One of the most interesting things about Judaism in the United States is that there are so many different ways of practicing what it means to be Jewish,” Aliza Luft, assistant professor at UCLA’s Department of Sociology, told us, elaborating on the many types of identifying with the religion. “There are Ashkenazi, Sephardic, Mizrachi, and Ethiopian Jews, there are queer, straight, trans, and cis-gender Jews; there are Zionist Jews, Jews for Justice in Palestine, and Jews-who-couldn’t-care-less-about-what’s-happening-in-Israel Jews. There are socialist Jews (Bernie Sanders), conservative Jews (Jared Kushner), and politically apathetic Jews,” she said. “There are so many different ways of identifying as culturally Jewish, and yet so many stereotypes of Jews as a monolithic group, that wearing these shirts not only highlights how diverse, and diversely practiced, Judaism is in the United States, but it is also a way of asserting that diversity by displaying oneself as Jewish and combatting stereotypes in the process.”