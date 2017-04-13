Galway is in love with the shape of Ed Sheeran. Or maybe just his music. The "Photograph" singer filmed his new music video in the Irish city, and it was quite an event.
While Sheeran's tracks like "Shape Of You" and "Castle On The Hill" have been blowing up the radio charts for weeks, many fans are obsessed with his song "Galway Girl," a tune off his new album Divide about an Irish girl who falls for an English man. (That man, is, of course, Sheeran. And how could you not fall in love with him after being serenaded by the acoustic pop star?)
Here's a sampling of the lyrics:
"I walked her home then she took me inside/To finish some Doritos and another bottle of wine/I swear I'm gonna put you in a song that I write/About a Galway girl and a perfect night"
Naturally, the only appropriate place to film the video for "Galway Girl" would be, well, Galway — which is exactly what Sheeran did.
The singer filmed his video at a local pub, which, according to social media, caused a massive swarm of fans to gather. Seriously, just check out this photo:
All Ed Sheeran wanted to do was to come up to the gaf and lush a few cans #EdSheeran #Galway #Salthill pic.twitter.com/F9KeT8Lvxc— Rory O'Brien (@RoryOBrien111) April 11, 2017
Following the video shoot, Taylor Swift's best bud took to Instagram to share his thanks to the people of Galway who came out to hang:
In addition to the dozens of fans gathering outside of Sheeran's music video site, there is another celeb: Brooklyn actress Saoirse Ronan. Though the actress was raised in New York City, her parents are Irish — and some fans think she might be the "Galway Girl" in Sheeran's latest video. The biggest piece of evidence is this photo of Ronan and Sheeran, which was posted to a Ronan fan account and has made its way around the web:
Of course, no matter who ends up being Sheeran's love interest in this music video, one thing's pretty clear: Fans can't wait to see more of Sheeran, and are happy to wait outside a bar for hours to do so.
