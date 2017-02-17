Ahoy! I spy with my little Spotify a new tune by Ed Sheeran, who's been out and about promoting his upcoming album, Divide. (Most recently, Sheeran appeared at the Grammys singing his hit single "Shape Of You.") It also happens to be Sheeran's birthday today. Coincidence? I think not. So, for Ed Sheeran's 26th birthday, he's giving us a gift. (Ed, do you know how birthdays work? We're supposed to give things to YOU.)
The song, called "How Would You Feel (Paean)," is a gift twice over. First, it's just a sweet Friday groove. We're always thankful for one of those. Second, the song — paean? — is a melodic lovesong ideal for weddings, proposals, Valentine's Day, or whatever your romantic needs call for. And the parenthetical title adds to its positivity — a "paean" is defined as a "song of praise or triumph." So, use the song to praise your love, or to celebrate the triumph of successful nuptials.
The chorus goes:
"How would you feel If I told you I loved you / It's just something that I want to do / I'm taking my time, spending my life / Falling deeper in love with you / So tell me that you love me too."
Sweet, right? Sheeran's single "Thinking Out Loud," released in 2014, has held a monopoly on the "wedding song" genre, it seems. The newly minted 26-year-old has a flair for the romantic — there's a simple poetry to his music that just appeals to the Nicholas Sparks fan in us. Watch Sheeran sing the song live, below.
