Everyone's favorite Bachelor contestant is not holding back her true feelings. During a radio interview on Hits 1 in Hollywood on Sirius XM on Tuesday, Corinne Olympios accused couple Nick & Vanessa of being "phony." The 24-year-old got real about their relationship, according to Entertainment Tonight, and had some harsh words for the couple America can't stop watching.
"They’re so phony with each other," she said. "It sucks, because they’re both really real people separately, but whenever they were together looking at them..." she trailed off. If anyone knows the real Vanessa and Nick, it's Corinne.
"I mean I lived with Vanessa and dated Nick, that’s not how either one of them really are," she continued. "So I’m like, 'What are you guys doing?'"
Advertisement
But Corinne doesn't dwell too much on the past. Ever since she won the hearts of Bachelor viewers — even though she was eventually sent home from season 21 — Corinne has found her niche in reality TV. Most recently, she says she filmed an episode of The Bachelorette with Rachel Lindsay.
"I filmed an episode with her and I met some of the guys she’s dating. [They're] cute, yes," she said. "We’re off to a good start."
Rachel Lindsay is making history as the first Black Bachelorette, a fact Corinne hopes brings success to the show.
"It would be such a shame if people didn’t watch because of her race," she said. "Of course [Rachel is] nervous. It’s only natural that she’d be nervous — I would be nervous," she added. "But she’s just so endearing and bubbly and inviting that I don’t think people will pay attention to it."
People are still crossing their fingers that Corinne will be a contestant Bachelor In Paradise, although she's yet to confirm (or deny) that she'll take part in the spinoff show. Regardless, we're just glad this cheese-lover won't be going away anytime soon.
Advertisement