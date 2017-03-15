Here's The Moment Nick Viall Fell In Love With Vanessa Grimaldi On The Bachelor

"What I wasn’t expecting to see is my father Chris and Vanessa crying in each other’s arms," he writes. "I think his message of needing to push beyond the feelings of love and embrace the sacrifices couples have to make actually turned out to be some of the best advice we got on our relationship. Vanessa made her struggle with not getting the well-defined answers crystal clear weeks before, and I could tell she was second guessing everything she felt. I’ve been in her spot. Having the old man explain to her that sometimes letting go of something is the only way to hold onto the people you love may have saved us."