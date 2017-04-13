If you've got a problem with mothers breastfeeding their babies in public, stop reading now — or, you know, just get over it.
Pink (a.k.a. P!nk, a.k.a. Alecia Moore) was in mommy mode when she snapped her latest selfie. The pop star and mother of two photographed herself breastfeeding her three-month-old son Jameson Moon Hart during a hike.
"Hiking makes us thirsty!" the "Get the Party Started" singer captioned the photo, which shows Jameson, who was born on December 26, feasting away while nestled in a baby carrier.
Her accompanying hashtags made no secret of her feelings towards those who criticize or try to shame public breastfeeding: "#normalizebreastfeedingyo," indeed.
Advertisement
The 37-year-old star and her husband of 11 years, off-road truck racer Carey Hart, are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Willow Sage. Since becoming a mom, she's been vocal about the pressure on mothers to "snapback" their bodies after giving birth. She's spoken out about fat-shaming and recently posted a body-positive Instagram that noted the futility of judging your body's fitness by a number on the scale.
"Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3"?" she wrote. "By 'regular standards' that makes me obese. I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese. The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies!"
In addition to hitting the gym and hiking, Pink's worked in some quality time at the cinema. Earlier this week she shared a photo of her posing with Willow during a "mommy-daughter movie date" to see Beauty and the Beast.
All together now: "In our family portrait, we look pretty happy..."
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
Advertisement