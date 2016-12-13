Pink may have built her career on being the rebel of the pop world, but her latest Instagram photo is as sweet as ever. The "Raise Your Glass" singer just posted a very cute Instagram celebrating her pregnancy, and it should remind all soon-to-be moms that their bodies are beautiful.



Pink took to the app to share a pic of herself sans-shirt, staring down at her baby belly. Also in the picture is her daughter, Willow Sage Hart — or, rather, just her daughter's hands. The caption? "The snuggle is real."