Pink may have built her career on being the rebel of the pop world, but her latest Instagram photo is as sweet as ever. The "Raise Your Glass" singer just posted a very cute Instagram celebrating her pregnancy, and it should remind all soon-to-be moms that their bodies are beautiful.
Pink took to the app to share a pic of herself sans-shirt, staring down at her baby belly. Also in the picture is her daughter, Willow Sage Hart — or, rather, just her daughter's hands. The caption? "The snuggle is real."
Pink does shirtless in style (loving the jewelry) and this photo could not possibly be any cuter. It seems that Willow Sage is just as excited to be a big sister as Pink is to be a mom for the second time.
Pink is currently pregnant with her second child with former BMX star husband Carey Hart, with whom she will celebrate her 11 year anniversary in January. Pink gave birth to Willow Sage in 2011, and is due to give birth to her second child in 2017.
This photo is the embodiment of pure love, and I adore Pink for posting it. In a world where so many celebrities feel pressure to lose baby weight, it's wonderful that Pink took the time to share her body during a temporary but important stage in her life.
