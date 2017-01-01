Pink’s Daughter Is Thrilled To Be A Big Sister

Pink’s daughter, Willow, looks like the happiest big sister in the world in an Instagram posted by the singer to wish her fans a happy new year. In the photo, Willow is sporting pink hair while she holds little brother Jameson Hart and flashes a big smile to the camera. “Happy New Year,” Pink writes in the caption. “[T]he Harts thank you for your love and we send it back to you in spades.” Pink and husband Cory Hart welcomed Jameson the day after Christmas. She shared the news on Instagram a few days later. Although Jameson isn't quite baby New Year, he's clearly bringing joy to the Hart household in 2017. Hart also got in on the family snuggles. In another photo, Pink declared that she loves her "baby daddy" while Hart holds a swaddled Jameson.
