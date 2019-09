Because When You're The Queen, Someone Else Tries Your Shoes On For You

"The shoes have to be immediately comfortable…she does get someone to wear them [in]. The Queen can never say ‘I’m uncomfortable, I can’t walk any more.' She has the right to have someone wear them in," Parvin told the publication. And, you know what? He's right. The Queen is far too busy, and far too regal, to suffer a blister in a new pair of patent leather Anello & Davide loafers (that are about $1,250 a piece ), or worse, not be able to walk at all. Now, excuse us while we figure out which one of our friends we should hit up to do the same for us. We'll pay them in, let's say, unconditional love and support until the end of time.