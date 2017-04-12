Because When You're The Queen, Someone Else Tries Your Shoes On For You

If you thought your shoehorn was one of life's most underrated hacks, well, think again. Queen Elizabeth II has you beat. Remember that little rumor from, oh, about four years ago, that the Queen has a royal staff member break-in her shoes for her? Well, the gossip is circling again and we're lead to believe that it's absolutely true. And, just like that, the literal Queen of England just out-baller-ed all of us.
According to the Telegraph, the rumor that the Queen has hired a member of her staff to break her shoes in so she doesn't have to is for real, and most certainly not a joke. The sole purpose (see what we did there?) of that person's Buckingham Palace role is to literally walk around the grounds — on carpeted floors only, of course — and wear in the Queen's leather shoes, so she doesn't get blisters. Designer Stewart Parvin, the queen's wardrobe couturier of 11 years, revealed that the person wears beige cotton ankle socks during the "break-in" period.
"The shoes have to be immediately comfortable…she does get someone to wear them [in]. The Queen can never say ‘I’m uncomfortable, I can’t walk any more.' She has the right to have someone wear them in," Parvin told the publication. And, you know what? He's right. The Queen is far too busy, and far too regal, to suffer a blister in a new pair of patent leather Anello & Davide loafers (that are about $1,250 a piece), or worse, not be able to walk at all. Now, excuse us while we figure out which one of our friends we should hit up to do the same for us. We'll pay them in, let's say, unconditional love and support until the end of time.
