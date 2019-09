The product at hand is, in fact, an egg carton-full of bath bombs — and good ones, at that. They come from Level Naturals, an eco-friendly, vegan, and cruelty-free brand born out of an organic farm in Hawaii. (Wait, is this the story about a chicken or...?) The six-pack of orbs don't all come in the color of farm-raised eggs, either — that's just the tangerine and spearmint scent. The other fragrances — there are 10 in total — range from floral (jasmine and rose) to citrusy (grapefruit and bergamot) to smoky (frankincense and myrrh) and more, all infused with jojoba oil to soften skin and epsom salt to ease muscle pain.