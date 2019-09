We Can't Decide If This Egg-Within-An-Egg Video Is Cool Or Disturbing

SNO Multimedia wrote in the video's description that everyone was too freaked out to eat the eggs, so instead his wife made a hair conditioner out of them. We don't blame these folks for not wanting to eat what came out of this weird egg-within-an-egg since we were pretty weirded out by the whole thing too. According to Countryside Daily, finding an egg inside another giant egg is quite rare but does happens enough to be a well-known phenomenon by those who raise chickens. The website reports , "The cause of this phenomenon is called a counter-peristalsis contraction and occurs while the hen is in the process of forming an egg in her oviduct." We're so glad this guy turned his camera one so we could be made aware of this kind of cool, kind of disturbing egg situation.