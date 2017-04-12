9 Movie Easter Eggs You'll Miss If You Blink

With Easter just around the corner, lots of kids are gearing up to rummage in their backyards for small plastic eggs. As their furious excitement proves, there’s nothing quite like a treasure hunt.
Some movie directors tend to agree, infusing their films with precious hidden Easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans to discover. The eggs in question, though, aren’t pastel-colored toys with Hershey kisses inside. Instead, they’re small inside jokes, references, and winks for the hyper-vigilant viewer.
We bet you probably waltzed past some of these in your movie-watching stupor. Once you become aware of the magic of movie Easter eggs, though, you’ll be searching for them everywhere.