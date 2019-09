These 3 Brands Are Killing It On The Resale Market Right Now

If you're in the throes of spring cleaning — or, you know, still gearing up to start, day now — you're probably cutting some items from your closet. (If you need some help kicking off a deep edit of your wardrobe, read this. ) Perhaps you'll be trying to recycle some of those neglected pieces by donating or reselling them. You're in good company if you're going the latter route: According to ThredUP's fifth annual report , resale is currently an $18 billion industry, and it's projected to grow to $33 billion by 2021. The online fashion resale site surveyed 2,000 women via a third-party research firm, GlobalData for the report. The fascinating findings include intel on which brands are currently most sought-after among secondhand shoppers, along with insights about when and why people are motivated to peruse pre-owned fashion finds.