These 3 Brands Are Killing It On The Resale Market Right Now

Lululemon, Steve Madden, and 7 For All Mankind are the top three resale brands currently, per ThredUP's latest report. The Canadian leggings purveyor with a cult following topped the survey's list for activewear, which the site found to be the fastest-growing category in the resale market. As for Steve Madden, it's the top name on the fastest-selling category: shoes. Meanwhile, 7 For All Mankind, one of the O.G. premium denim labels to make it big in the early aughts, is still going strong, apparently: it's the best-selling brand in the best value category, per ThredUP.