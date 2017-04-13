Why Am I So Devastated By Jenny Slate's Divorce?

I laughed at the fart joke because, to borrow a line from Louis C.K., you’d have to be pretty dumb not to laugh at the image of Moses passing a gas so violent that the Red Sea split. (C.K.’s joke begins with the idea that you don’t have to be particularly smart to laugh at a fart joke.) I met Jenny Slate on a podcast that was two hours and 29 minutes long, and from there on out, she was my celebrity crush. Only “crush” really isn’t the word for it: That moment marked the beginning of our pop culture friendship. Slate’s always been the cool kid who smokes cigarettes just outside the Hollywood campus. You may recall that in the dawn of her career, she was kicked off Saturday Night Live for loosing the word “fuck” during a taping. But for all her lurking around in the corners of celebritydom, Slate actually seems like a friendly person, the type of celebrity who you might actually want to share a beer with.