Look, the Bachelor franchise has no delusions of progressiveness. The ABC reality series are devoted to a very traditional type of love. There are rose petals, elaborate dates in tropical locales, and at the end of it all, a man gets on one knee and proposes to a woman. It's all very picturesque, but it's not very forward, per se. In terms of representation and political awareness, Bachelor Nation has got a ways to go. This year in particular, though, the franchise seems to be making strides, starting with what we'll call the Dancing With the Stars snafu. In March, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe exposed what seemed to be a double standard in the world of Bachelor Nation. According to Bristowe, although the franchise frequently sends Bachelors to DWTS, their female counterparts have been barred from the popular reality show. In a recent interview with Refinery29, Jojo Fletcher seemed to corroborate this claim.