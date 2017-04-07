Lena Dunham Brilliantly Recreated An Iconic '90s Naomi Campbell Moment

Well, it seems like we're not the only ones spending countless hours sifting through magazine editorials featuring our favorite supermodels from the '90s. Okay, maybe not hours, but looking back at what most would consider the Golden Age of models is an endless source of inspiration. Don't get us started on just how many throwback accounts based on the subject matter we're following on Instagram. And there's a good chance Lena Dunham feels the same. The actress posted a backstage shot of her latest talk show appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, recreating an iconic Naomi Campbell photoshoot from her hay day. And, of course, she nailed it.
In the iconic shot by Arthur Elgort from 1992, Campbell frolics along a white gravel trail, hand-in-hand with none other than Christy Turlington. The dress is by Todd Oldham, who led a successful label that featured many of the Supers on its catwalk, until he bowed out of the industry in 1999. And it seems like Dunham knows just what to say to get Oldham to revisit some of his iconic designs. Actually, Dunham and Oldham go back: The designer posted a shot of the two to his Instagram account several months ago, as the duo dug through his archives for dresses to lend to the Girls star. And we're so into the one that made the cut.
Dunham posted a side-by-side shot of her and Campbell, donning the same minidress, to her Instagram account, with the caption: "No one can ever be Naomi but we can dream. Thank you for making THIS dream come true @toddoldham @gabriel_held @christyrillingstudio #naomiforever #thedreamofthenineties#tinypurseclub". And while she's right about no one ever being able to recreate a specimen as iconic and legendary as the Naomi Campbell, we think Dunham came damn near close. Dunham has been killing it with her red carpet looks lately, partly thanks to her quirky stylist Gabriel Held (who you should be following on Instagram, by the way). And although Girls may be winding down, we're stoked to see what red carpet looks her projects will call for next.
