Lena Dunham Brilliantly Recreated An Iconic '90s Naomi Campbell Moment

Dunham posted a side-by-side shot of her and Campbell, donning the same minidress, to her Instagram account, with the caption: "No one can ever be Naomi but we can dream. Thank you for making THIS dream come true @toddoldham @gabriel_held @christyrillingstudio #naomiforever #thedreamofthenineties#tinypurseclub". And while she's right about no one ever being able to recreate a specimen as iconic and legendary as the Naomi Campbell, we think Dunham came damn near close. Dunham has been killing it with her red carpet looks lately, partly thanks to her quirky stylist Gabriel Held (who you should be following on Instagram , by the way). And although Girls may be winding down, we're stoked to see what red carpet looks her projects will call for next.