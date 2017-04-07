This Teenager & His Grandma Look Like They Had The Best Time At His Prom

It's a stressful time of year for lots of high school students, not just because of impending final exams, but also due to many teens' frantic scramble to find a prom date. But Connor Campbell didn't have to worry about that. He already had an enthusiastic dance partner: his grandmother, Betty Jane Keene.
The two had been talking about going together ever since she started living with his family a year ago, Allure reports. This spring, they finally got that chance, and it did not disappoint.
She arrived decked out in a pale pink dress she'd ordered from a Draper's and Damon's catalogue, and he wore a pink tie, vest, and boutonniere to match it. He even gave her a pink rose corsage. And just like many teenagers preparing for their proms, she went all out, getting her nails and hair professionally done. "My daughter found the best shoes at Belk, with these pretty, pretty stars on the toes," the 93-year-old told ABC News.
Fortunately, the other students at Summerville, South Carolina's Pinewood Preparatory welcomed her to the party. "He had told all his friends. Every boy and girl," Keene said. "It was about 100 children at that dance and it was so lovely, and they all came up and shook my hand and then I got Connor to dance with me. He’s not a dancer, but I am." Campbell told the Summerville Journal Scene the other kids were even asking to dance with his grandma.
The theme of the dance was Northern Lights, and the photos make it look like they had a spectacular time.
Since you sometimes hear stories about prom becoming an occasion to enforce high school social hierarchies or leave people out based on what they wear or who they want to bring, it's heartwarming to instead hear about such a positive, accepting environment.
"It just warmed my heart," Jacqueline Campbell, Connor's mom and Betty's daughter, told ABC News. "They both had a good time. It wasn’t like anyone’s arm was twisted to go. Both of them had a wonderful time and they both said it was the best thing ever."
