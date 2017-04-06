This Under-The-Radar Beauty Brand Is Headed To Ulta Shelves This Weekend

Ulta Beauty has been the talk of the cosmetics community as of late — and we’re so stoked about it. First, the megastore announced MAC Cosmetics would now be sold in-store and online. Then, Ulta announced its bi-annual super-sale, 21 Days of Beauty, that’s running right now and is possibly one of the best beauty sales we’ve ever shopped. Now, the news relates to an under-the-radar brand that’s going to change the makeup game. Enter: Ofra Cosmetics.
If you’re an Instagram beauty sleuth, you may have seen the popular liquid lipsticks from Ofra in some makeup guru tutorials. The formula is loved by many because of its long-lasting quality, opaque pigment, and of course, the widest range of shades we’ve ever seen. Good news: Those unique lippies are heading to your nearest Ulta starting this week, as the brand announced on Instagram. We can't wait to hear about everything that will be offered. Sadly, the skin-care range isn’t available quite yet, but we’re sure Ofra’s presence in Ulta is going to be big. Why? According to Bustle, the brand’s products will be sold at a lower price in Ulta stores and online. Who can possibly hate a deal like that?
Click ahead to check out some of the products that will be offered at Ulta Beauty starting April 9.