Luna Legend Met The Easter Bunny & It Was (Duh) Adorable

We imagine that every day is fan-freaking-tastic for little Luna Legend, but the month of April will be especially glorious. The daughter of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend will celebrate her first birthday on April 14, which also happens to be Good Friday. Two days later, it's Easter, which means cellophane grass, chocolate, bunnies, and egg hunts are likely in store. How can May possibly compete?
But first, a meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny was in order. Chrissy Teigen's mother, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, has documented a family trip to meet the main man, and the photos are too stinking' precious.
"Waiting in line to see Mr. Bunny," the proud grandma, who stars with her model daughter in Smirnoff's latest ad, captioned a shot of Luna chilling in her stroller ahead of the photo opp.
The little girl wore a pale pink Janie and Jack dress for the occasion, while Mom and Dad were twinning in their jeans, white shirts, and fancy silk-blend jackets.
Luna also posed for a solo shoot, which involved sticking her tiny hand in the Easter Bunny's mouth and giving her best smize. Props for not screaming her head off, like 99% of the babies we've seen doing this at the mall. She's clearly come a long way from this traumatizing Santa Claus experience.
"Big girl now," Grandma Teigen commented.
Indeed. Next up for the cutie pie is her birthday celebration, which will involve an elaborate cake baked by her famous mother. Teigen, who has written two cookbooks, recently called on celebrity baker Duff Goldman for a lesson in creating the perfect dessert, complete with rainbow sprinkles.
We imagine the party will also involve a performance by Papa John, because that man is popping up literally everywhere these days (La La Land, London train stations, Underground, the new Master of None trailer...). The singer shared this sweet pic of his baby girl, still wearing her Easter dress, getting up close and personal with his piano.
Does Daddy know The Wiggles? We'll find out this weekend.
