John Mayer Says Fifth Harmony Really Misses Camila Cabello

It's unclear if anyone in America was ready for the John Mayer personality reboot. Maybe we should call it the Johnaissance or maybe some other name entirely, but one thing is for certain: It's happening whether we want it to or not.
Lately, he's given some shocking quotes, announced that he's single, and talked about entering the cannabis lifestyle. Oh, yeah, and released a shockingly good and personal album.
Now, he's giving his unsolicited opinion on Fifth Harmony. And that opinion is: He liked them better with five harmonies. Mayer delivered his sermon via Instagram live, employing a piano to make a musical point.
Advertisement
It's pretty good.
John Mayer on Fifth Harmony & Camila Cabello tonight on his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/TgWwuJ3gwd— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 5, 2017
In case you were wondering where his loyalties lie, he uses the end of the video to shout of ex-member Camila Cabello. We wonder how Lauren Jauregui and all the rest feel about this. We're guessing not great. Or maybe they don't care. Who's to say?
Related Video:
Advertisement