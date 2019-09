Comedy Central has seen its own change of administration. As the Times reports, the network's longtime president Michele Ganeless took her leave in May of 2016. Alterman, who praised Klepper's talent, took her place. Fast Company cited declining ratings as the reason behind Ganeless' resignation. In the months since her departure, The Nightly Show was canceled, and the new series Detroiters and The High Court with Doug Benson premiered. Both of the new shows revolve around men. Today, Comedy Central announced that it has acquired The President Show , featuring the comedian Anthony Atamanuik as President Donald Trump. So, the network now has three talk shows, one of which features the white man at the helm of this country. For now, Comedy Central's women report card doesn't look that swell.