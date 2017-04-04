Orli Matlow, a New York-based stand-up comedian, echoes this sentiment. "There's no doubt that Jordan Klepper is a really talented dude, but being denied a woman in the White House in this era, I was hoping to at least get to see a woman behind the desk at Comedy Central," Matlow tells me. "With Daily Show alum Samantha Bee doing such brilliant — and viral! — work over at TBS, it's surprising that Comedy Central didn't want to take the opportunity to install their own matriarchy."