The graduates of GFS may only be a small portion of the entertainment industry as a whole — according to their website, over 1,500 people are engaged in the program each year — but it's promising to see students who excel at their craft want to use it in order to give more people a voice. These are the students who will not only be the next generation's cinematographers, writers, and directors, but likely agents, publicists, and advertising executives as well. (Mintek tells me that while we may not know of any wildly famous alumni, or at least not yet, many of them are working in the industry. One student is in the process of selling a feature script, so stay tuned.) In that way, GFS is a step in the direction of systemic change — and in a world where so few people seem to have a voice in the media, a group of talented, smart, and aware individuals striving for change is exactly what we need.