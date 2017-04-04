The first time I was able to see things differently was after listening to a sermon by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for the umpteenth time. It was the mountaintop sermon, the last sermon he gave before he was assassinated. In that sermon he told the story of the Good Samaritan. In short, he talks about the Samaritan who reversed the question of concern to help a person who had been mugged. He had said that everybody who had passed by this person asked what might happen to me for stopping for help? Dr. King said the Samaritan reversed this question of concern, and instead of asking what will happen to me if I stop to help this person, he asked what will happen to this person if I don’t stop to help him?