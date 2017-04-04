Bella Hadid Says Lyme Disease Was Her Personal Hell

As Bella Hadid prepares to step into a second round of reality television-boosted fame, she does so out of the shadow of a long battle with Lyme disease. She's also exiting a relationship with longtime boyfriend the Weeknd and playing catch-up to sister Gigi. Yolanda Hadid, who also has Lyme, held the girls and their younger brother Anwar out of modeling until they finished high school, so Gigi has a two-year running start.
Bella tells Porter magazine, in their summer issue, that getting used to being super famous has been tough.
"It gets really overwhelming," she said . "You feel really overexposed and you don't want to see anybody...I just want to be in my apartment alone and kind of retreat and be centered again."
She also talks about Lyme disease, which is only just starting to get recognition for how destructive it can be. "I couldn't get out of bed for six days," she recalled. "My brain would get all foggy, and I couldn't see. That was the hardest time of my life."
So she's dealing with all that, and getting over a breakup, and things seem to be going ok. We wouldn't bet against Bella Hadid on anything.
