This New Hangover Spray Is Just As Necessary As Advil & Gatorade

We don't mean to pull a Kanye West on the Too Faced news we reported on earlier today, but the brand just delivered the most important announcement of the year — particularly for anyone who has ever had one one (or five) too many vodka tonics. If that's you, then you know there are few things worse in the moment than a hangover headache — save for seeing your eyeliner-smeared face under the fluorescent lights in your bathroom mirror.
Your post-party skin tends to look exactly how you feel: tired, thirsty AF, and very, very sad. Too Faced feels your pain, which is why the brand is releasing a face mist made just for these mornings (or late afternoons). The Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer and Setting Spray is the sister product to the cult favorite Hangover Primer and it just might be as necessary as Advil and your recovery beverage of choice (Pedialyte, anyone?).
Advertisement
?Anyone got a beauty Hangover?! Prepare to have your skin revived, refreshed and completely resurrected with my new Hangover 3 in 1 replenishing primer & setting spray. Based in healing coconut water and pro biotics just like in your fave Greek yogurt, it will love your skin even when you don't #tfhangover #tfsneakypeek #toofaced #Fall2017 #InStoresJune
Here's why: According to founder Jerrod Blandino's post on Instagram, the mist is loaded with antioxidants that can help zap some life into a hungover complexion, just like coconut water and probiotics can. And what's excluded from the formula — namely silicone, oil, and alcohol — is just as important as what's in it, considering that experts say applying those can be particularly pore-clogging and harsh if you forgot to remove your makeup the night before.
Of course, a mist won't completely eradicate every skin issue that comes with alcohol overload — it's not an IV vitamin infusion — but it will put you on the path to recovery. And when you feel better enough to hit the bar again, it'll work as a primer or setting spray to lock down your foundation. We'll cheers to that.
Advertisement