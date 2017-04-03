And now, Trudeau is ready for some revenge. Mostly because Chandler Bing just has the most punchable face. Trudeau admitted he is ready to take on Perry this past weekend. Now, he did post the message on The Most Obnoxious Day of the Year (April 1 also known as April Fools Day), so we're taking this threat in jest, but let's pretend it's real for a quick laugh.