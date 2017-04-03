I'm not one to play too much into political gossip, but this entertainment-politics crossover moment (which happens more and more frequently these days) is too hilarious to not spread.
Many of us know Matthew Perry as the annoying but lovable Chandler Bing on Friends, but we also recently learned that Perry has a past with the Canadian Prime Minister, the woke and handsome Justin Trudeau. Perry and his friend apparently beat up the politician back in their early years in Canada. (He admitted to regretting his bullying ways, as one should.)
And now, Trudeau is ready for some revenge. Mostly because Chandler Bing just has the most punchable face. Trudeau admitted he is ready to take on Perry this past weekend. Now, he did post the message on The Most Obnoxious Day of the Year (April 1 also known as April Fools Day), so we're taking this threat in jest, but let's pretend it's real for a quick laugh.
I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 1, 2017
"I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler?" he wrote. "How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?" Twitter followers of the 45-year-old started adding their own suggestions to the potential battle royale, suggesting he also fight Ross ("ROSS IS THE WORST" one wrote), and others saying he should meet up with Donald Trump in a ring. (I don't see that happening.)
Perry caught wind of the tweet/joke and responded with a total Chandler move — he played it safe and politely declined. "I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal)."
@JustinTrudeau I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal)— matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) April 2, 2017
Maybe one day we will at least get these childhood friends in the same room for an selfie or two. That's the least they can do for us.
