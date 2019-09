Just like the hair ruts we all fall into every once in a while, Pine too was experiencing a bit of hair fatigue and made the beauty decision out of pure boredom. According to E! News , it all went down when he was fighting the flu and binge-watching Homeland; the actor used Rupert Friend, and his accompanying buzzed scalp, as his muse — but not without playing around first. "I went through phases. So I had long hair and a beard. And first I did a facial hair thing. That was fun. I did the mustache. I did a little General Sherman," Pine told USA Today . "Then I did a full-shaved back [of the head]. That was fun for a day." But the process was even more elaborate than that, "Then I got a fade. Then I started doing designs. And then I got real bored...I went full chop," Pine explained to the publication. Talk about snip decisions.