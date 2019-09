Kim Kardashian Denies Reports She Was Attacked On The Street

In other Kardashian news, the reality star revealed her desire to have a third child during last night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians . Citing her past difficult pregnancies, she underwent surgery on her uterus to improve her chances of carrying another baby. The procedure was unsuccessful, unfortunately, though Kardashian insisted that she and husband Kanye West are still committed to the idea of becoming parents again, a decision prompted by her attack in Paris.