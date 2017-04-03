Kim Kardashian Denies Reports She Was Attacked On The Street

Don't believe everything you read, folks.
Kim Kardashian took to Twitter early this morning to clear up some "fake news" involving her and an unidentified man. The reality star had been the subject of gossip reports that she'd been "attacked" by a man who bumped into her as she left swanky Los Angeles restaurant Mr. Chow, after attending the Fashion Los Angeles Awards last night.
Photos of the encounter showed Kardashian, who was famously bound and gagged during a robbery in Paris last fall, looking alarmed. A source told E! News that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who was walking with friend Fajer Fahad at the time, was "shocked" by the incident, which caused a bodyguard to intervene. The man was "let go" after it was determined that he wasn't trying to harm her.
The mother of two downplayed the incident on Twitter after getting a concerned phone call from pal Jonathan Cheban.
"So @JonathanCheban just called me & asked if I was ok & read online I was attacked outside of Mr. Chow," she wrote. "Totally not true! Such weird rumours."
Despite claims that she was fearful of the man, the Kimoji creator expressed concern for his wellbeing.
"A random guy walks near me & almost bumped into me but he hit the parking meter," she explained. "Not attacked me. Hope he's ok!"
In other Kardashian news, the reality star revealed her desire to have a third child during last night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Citing her past difficult pregnancies, she underwent surgery on her uterus to improve her chances of carrying another baby. The procedure was unsuccessful, unfortunately, though Kardashian insisted that she and husband Kanye West are still committed to the idea of becoming parents again, a decision prompted by her attack in Paris.
"After Paris, there's this needing feeling to bring another soul into this life," she told her sisters.
