Kendall Jenner has made it abundantly clear that she is a fan of exposing her breasts. Or, more accurately, she's made it known that she is totally comfortable exposing her breasts and that she thinks it's NBD. And also she's a #FreeTheNipple advocate (which, yes, duh, bras are the worst). Besides, for a model, sometimes nudity is just part of the job.
Kendall Jenner is so cool about exposing her breasts that her favorite photo she's ever had taken of herself, a photo she captioned "genuine happiness," is one where she's flashing the camera.
She also knows that people are, like, totally obsessed with talking about her breasts whenever she posts a photo or steps out of her house wearing something revealing on top. But she's also totally in on the joke, as evidenced by the tongue-in-cheek video she posted to her Insta this weekend, wearing a t-shirt designed by Never Fully Dressed.
Advertisement
Kendall knows you're talking about her breasts, and now you know Kendall knows you're talking about her breasts. It's so meta. And a kind of hilarious way to make fun of people who think boobs are a huge deal, or who think she should cover up. If this video is any indication, she has no intention of caving to the haters anytime soon.
Why would she? I mean, sometimes you're just having a good boob day, you know? Kendall does. Last month she wrote a blog post sharing the story behind one of her most famous Insta photos, taken in a sheer shirt with pizza emojis covering her nipples. "I don't know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day, lol. Do you know what I mean?" she wrote. "Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice!" Girl, that is so valid. Good hair days are a thing, and so are good boob days.
With this new video, Kendall might as well just be cheekily asking, "Why you so obsessed with me?" I'm here for it.
Advertisement