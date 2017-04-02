Story from Pop Culture

Kendall Jenner Knows You’re Talking About Her Breasts (& She Doesn't Care)

Britni de la Cretaz
Kendall Jenner has made it abundantly clear that she is a fan of exposing her breasts. Or, more accurately, she's made it known that she is totally comfortable exposing her breasts and that she thinks it's NBD. And also she's a #FreeTheNipple advocate (which, yes, duh, bras are the worst). Besides, for a model, sometimes nudity is just part of the job.
Kendall Jenner is so cool about exposing her breasts that her favorite photo she's ever had taken of herself, a photo she captioned "genuine happiness," is one where she's flashing the camera.

my favorite photo for all 40 mill of you. genuine happiness...taken by lil Ky @490tx

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

She also knows that people are, like, totally obsessed with talking about her breasts whenever she posts a photo or steps out of her house wearing something revealing on top. But she's also totally in on the joke, as evidenced by the tongue-in-cheek video she posted to her Insta this weekend, wearing a t-shirt designed by Never Fully Dressed.
Advertisement

?

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall knows you're talking about her breasts, and now you know Kendall knows you're talking about her breasts. It's so meta. And a kind of hilarious way to make fun of people who think boobs are a huge deal, or who think she should cover up. If this video is any indication, she has no intention of caving to the haters anytime soon.
giphy.com
Why would she? I mean, sometimes you're just having a good boob day, you know? Kendall does. Last month she wrote a blog post sharing the story behind one of her most famous Insta photos, taken in a sheer shirt with pizza emojis covering her nipples. "I don't know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day, lol. Do you know what I mean?" she wrote. "Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice!" Girl, that is so valid. Good hair days are a thing, and so are good boob days.
With this new video, Kendall might as well just be cheekily asking, "Why you so obsessed with me?" I'm here for it.
giphy.com
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series