Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow training might come in handy pretty soon. The actor, who is promoting the new live-action adaptation of the anime classic Ghost in the Shell, told CBS News that she might dabble in politics after this whole action hero thing settles down. While backflips and international espionage may be impressive additions to her résumé, we think that voters are probably more interested in what she has to say than how many bad guys she can mow down.
Johansson expressed her interest in running for local office during an interview on Good Morning America, saying that right now isn't the perfect time, since she has a young daughter and a multi-film contract with Marvel.
Advertisement
"But eventually, maybe if my daughter was older, and I could totally focus myself on something like that, I think it could be interesting," Johansson told host Michael Strahan.
For anyone wondering just how far she could go, know that Johansson was born and raised in Manhattan. So, in theory, she could start at the local level in NYC and work her way up. We're talking all the way up to the White House if she wanted to. That's further than Hollywood star-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger could have since the requirements for president include being 35 years of age, a resident within the United States for 14 years and a "natural born citizen."
Johansson hasn't been quiet about her politics, either. She spoke during the Women's March on Washington and poked fun at the current administration during her time hosting Saturday Night Live. She even told Seth Myers that she's taking self-defense classes because an interviewer asked her if she could beat him up. It seems that women's issues would be paramount in Johansson's policy, so how soon can we cast our votes?
Advertisement