"I actually started recently taking a self-defense class, because I was giving an interview, and the interviewer asked if I could beat him up in the interview," the actress explained to the NBC host. "It was such a weird interview, and I was like, 'Right now?' And he was like, 'Yeah, could you beat me up?' And I was like, 'I want to, but I don't know if I can!' And then on my walk home I was like, 'I gotta do something about this.' Just so I could kick the ass of some misogynistic journalist."