American Apparel Alums Set Out To Make The Perfect Shirt — Behold, The Trash Tee

How exactly are the Trash tees made?

IA: "We work with a huge cotton yarn factory to collect the waste fibers from their yarn manufacturing process. At the end of the day, they have big bales of what looks like cotton dust bunnies that would ordinarily be down-cycled or disposed of. They produce 500,000 pounds of waste a week at just one of their plants in the South. To put that into context, one T-shirt is about a half pound of cotton. We take the dust bunny bales, clean them, and send what’s left through the yarn-making process again. We then have cones of yarn made completely from waste! Those cones get freighted to L.A., where we work with a knitter to make our jersey. Then we cut, sew, and dye each garment in various small, ethical factories in South L.A."