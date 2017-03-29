We Can't Look Away From This Hypnotizing New Highlighter

The powder highlighter's 3-D design features swirls of holographic, iridescent shimmer that would impress even the most seasoned hypnotherapist. Look at it too long, and it's almost as if a faraway voice will emerge, whispering, “You are going to get out your credit card and buy this right now,” and you have no choice but to fork over the $26. If we didn’t know any better, we’d say we’ve fallen under some kind of spell — which, conveniently, is the exact excuse we’ll use when anyone asks us why we purchased yet another highlighter.