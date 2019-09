We Kind Of Want Some Of The Stuff Khloé & Kris Are Selling On TheRealReal

As we know by now, though, dressing like a Kardashian doesn't come cheap: The most "affordable" items featured in the sale are still in the three-figure range — and those that aren't have already been claimed by swift shoppers. Still, a quick perusal of TheRealReal's edit does make for some wishful browsing. And it hasn't dissuaded some from scooping up some pieces for themselves: Most of the items already bear the always-disappointing "Sold" or "On Hold" banners over their preview images. (TheRealReal's rep noted that the sales they've done with the Kardashian-Jenners in the past have consistently sold out within the first few hours.) So if you actually see something you want — like, say, a $10,500 beaded Zuhair Murad gown on sale for $3,250 that was once worn by a Calabasas resident — you'll have to move fast.