We Kind Of Want Some Of The Stuff Khloé & Kris Are Selling On TheRealReal

In case you missed the e-mail blast from online consignment store TheRealReal, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner are doing some spring cleaning — and are putting some once-loved items for their closets up for sale on the site. They (and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family) have done so before, so it's become somewhat of an annual tradition to engage is some voyeuristic online shopping.
Alas, before we get anyone's hopes up, there are no Yeezy or Adidas Calabasas on offer, because they know better than to resell precious personal gifts from a family member, especially on such a public platform. But there's plenty of other Kardashian-vetted designers represented, such as Balmain and Givenchy. According to a representative for TheRealReal, some of the fastest-selling pieces come courtesy of these big fashion brands: Quick sell outs included a Balmain dress, an Alexander McQueen bomber jacket, an Alaïa mini dress, and a Lanvin jacket.
As we know by now, though, dressing like a Kardashian doesn't come cheap: The most "affordable" items featured in the sale are still in the three-figure range — and those that aren't have already been claimed by swift shoppers. Still, a quick perusal of TheRealReal's edit does make for some wishful browsing. And it hasn't dissuaded some from scooping up some pieces for themselves: Most of the items already bear the always-disappointing "Sold" or "On Hold" banners over their preview images. (TheRealReal's rep noted that the sales they've done with the Kardashian-Jenners in the past have consistently sold out within the first few hours.) So if you actually see something you want — like, say, a $10,500 beaded Zuhair Murad gown on sale for $3,250 that was once worn by a Calabasas resident — you'll have to move fast.
Come with us as we imagine an alternative reality where we could afford a Kardashian-level wardrobe, as we roundup of the item we sort of would want to snag from the sale, if we had the disposable income to do so.