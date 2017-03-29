Take Models Own, an expansive color cosmetics brand that stocks 650 (!) different products, for example. The brand's mantra is “bold, brave, British,” and its eye, face, and lip offerings certainly don’t disappoint. Highly pigmented liquid lipsticks that last all day, a massive array of eyeshadow palettes, brow kits, foundations, primers, and highlighters galore — you can get it all for less than $20. But until recently, the full collection was only shoppable at U.K. retailers. Leave it to Ulta to bring the cult-favorite line to the states.