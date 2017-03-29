Downton Abbey. Dairy Milk. One Direction. The Kates, Middleton and Moss. These are just a select few of the British things that Americans can’t get enough of — because as far as we’re concerned, the grass is always greener on the other side of the Atlantic. When it comes to beauty, however, the U.K. doesn’t get quite the same play as overseas powerhouses like Paris, Japan, and South Korea, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t tons of hidden gems that the U.S. just isn’t privy to yet.
Take Models Own, an expansive color cosmetics brand that stocks 650 (!) different products, for example. The brand's mantra is “bold, brave, British,” and its eye, face, and lip offerings certainly don’t disappoint. Highly pigmented liquid lipsticks that last all day, a massive array of eyeshadow palettes, brow kits, foundations, primers, and highlighters galore — you can get it all for less than $20. But until recently, the full collection was only shoppable at U.K. retailers. Leave it to Ulta to bring the cult-favorite line to the states.
That’s right: You no longer have to hop the pond just to get your hands on all things cheap and cheerful that Models Own has in store. Head over to the superstore's website to shop a selection of the goods, or make your way to a brick-and-mortar location for even more variety. Ahead, nine exceptional products you won't want to miss.