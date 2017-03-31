Filmmaker Sam Feder On Why Representation Of Transgender Lives In Film Matters

When it comes to transgender representations in film, Hollywood’s report card doesn’t look good. Even films as recent as 2015’s The Danish Girl employ long-abused tropes. In fact, trans filmmaker Sam Feder, who prefers to be identified with gender-neutral pronouns, can’t name a single mainstream film in the past century that hasn’t made them cringe. And Feder would know — they’re currently sifting through the depths of American film to compile a comprehensive guide to trans cinema throughout history. As of now, Feder has 200 clips and counting. This effort has taken them over a year and half, and Feder can confidently say that no Hollywood film has ever lent the trans community the visibility they deserve.